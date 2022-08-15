Narasaraopet: Minister inaugurates Azadi Park

Narasaraopet: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini on Sunday inaugurated Azadi Park, 100 feet national flag and pylon as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. She along with District Collector Siva Sankar Reddy and MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy planted saplings on the occasion. She felicitated donors, who extended financial assistance for the construction of park and pylon on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

She said that following the orders of the government, the district administration is conducting several programmes from August 1 to August 15.

MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said that District Collector Siva Sankar Reddy and SP Ravisankar Reddy have been working hard for the development of the newly formed Palnadu district. He urged the people to participate in the Independence Day celebrations to be held on Monday and make it a grand success.

Tahsildar Ramana Naik, DEO Venkatappaiah, Dwama PD Joseph Kumar, joint director of agriculture Murali were among those participated.