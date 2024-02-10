Live
- ‘Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana’ trailer gets a grand launch
- Sargun Mehta thrilled as her blockbusters ‘Angrej’ and ‘Qismat’ re-release for Valentine’s Day week
- Arjun Rampal opens up on describing Vidyut Jammwal as an animal
- INTAC to launch new book on tourist spots
- Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s new film enjoys strong opening
- Prakasam district TDP president Nukasani Balaji launches campaign for Sankharavam
- YSRCP Hindupur MLA candidate Deepika participates I. Ambedkar idol unveiling ceremony
- Sushmita Sen reflects on ‘Aarya’ journey; says ‘Could write a book on the character’
- Kavali YSRCP leaders joins TDP
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy all praise for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Just In
Narasaraopet: SP urges riders to wear helmet
Palnadu district SP Ravi Sankar Reddy drove a bike by sporting a helmet on the occasion of the 35th Road Safety Month celebrations held in Narasaraopet on Friday. He flagged off a bike rally.
Narasaraopet: Palnadu district SP Ravi Sankar Reddy drove a bike by sporting a helmet on the occasion of the 35th Road Safety Month celebrations held in Narasaraopet on Friday. He flagged off a bike rally.
Speaking on the occasion, he urged bike riders to wear helmet for safety and said if a bike rider dies in a road accident, his family members would have to face problems and stressed on the need to wear the helmet.
He said some of the bike riders are not wearing the helmet, and as a result every year hundreds of bike riders are losing their lives. He urged the parents not to give a two-wheeler to their minor children.
Additional SP D Ramachandra Raju, DSP K V Mahesh, Adinarayana, Pallapu Raju and district transport officer TK Paramdhama Reddy were present.