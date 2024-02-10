Narasaraopet: SP urges riders to wear helmet

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district SP Ravi Sankar Reddy drove a bike by sporting a helmet on the occasion of the 35th Road Safety Month celebrations held in Narasaraopet on Friday. He flagged off a bike rally.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged bike riders to wear helmet for safety and said if a bike rider dies in a road accident, his family members would have to face problems and stressed on the need to wear the helmet.

He said some of the bike riders are not wearing the helmet, and as a result every year hundreds of bike riders are losing their lives. He urged the parents not to give a two-wheeler to their minor children.

Additional SP D Ramachandra Raju, DSP K V Mahesh, Adinarayana, Pallapu Raju and district transport officer TK Paramdhama Reddy were present.