Narayana inspects flood relief operations in Vijayawada, assures to construct culverts

Andhra Pradesh Minister Narayana conducted an extensive visit to flood-affected areas, including Kandrika, Bose Nagar, and Journalist Colony, where he personally oversaw sanitation efforts, riding a bike to navigate the small roads inundated with water. His on-the-ground assessment came as hundreds of sanitation workers accelerated cleaning operations in regions grappling with floodwaters.

During his inspection at Journalist Colony, the Minister monitored the pumping out of water using heavy-duty motors and addressed the media, stating, "The flood water in Vijayawada city has almost receded." He assured residents of Repatikala that all 32 wards would soon return to normalcy. However, he acknowledged the challenges posed by mud accumulation in homes due to flooding and noted that fire engines have been deployed across affected streets to assist in the cleaning process. Additionally, the silt in drains is being removed swiftly to help restore proper drainage.



Local residents expressed concerns regarding the enumeration process, revealing that assessments were not completed in certain areas still dealing with floodwaters. In response, Minister Narayana directed officials to re-evaluate these locations to ensure accurate damage assessment.



The Minister also highlighted the damage caused to key infrastructure, including roads that facilitate floodwater evacuation, the by-pass, and the 100-feet road. He urged authorities to consider installing temporary pipelines in affected areas to prevent further damage in the aftermath of the floods. Looking ahead, Minister Narayana pledged the construction of culverts on roads to ensure unobstructed water flow, improving future flood resilience in the region.

