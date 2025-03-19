National Defence College officers explore industrial development in Sri City

Sri City: A17-member delegation from the National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, visited Sri City as part of their economic study tour to gain insights into India’s industrial growth, infrastructure, and strategic economic development.

Led by former Maj Gen CP Sangra, the delegation, comprising senior officers from the Indian Armed Forces, senior bureaucrats and international representatives, was warmly received by Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy.

The officers were given a comprehensive presentation on Sri City’s integrated business ecosystem, its role in attracting global investments, and its contribution to India’s manufacturing and logistics sectors, including Aerospace and Defence sectors. Briefing about the salient features of the industrial hub, Ravindra Sannareddy underscored Sri City’s emergence as a model for industrial development, seamlessly integrating world-class infrastructure with sustainability and socio-economic progress.

The delegation engaged in discussions on industrial policy, ease of doing business, logistics efficiency, social infrastructure and sectoral partnerships, commending Sri City’s well-structured development model. They noted that several industries within Sri City significantly contribute to national initiatives, including projects of ISRO and the Defence sector. During their visit, they toured the industrial hub and observed the dynamic operations at Colgate Palmolive and PepsiCo production units.

The team leader praised the efficient systems driving the success of the business city and acknowledged its significant contribution to Viksit Bharat. G Srinivasulu, Director of the AP Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI), and a few senior officials, were present as tour coordinators from the State government.