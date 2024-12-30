National symposium on industrial safety from today

Live
- The theme is prevention of accidents in chemical and pharma industries with sustainable development
- Officials from various departments, industrialists to share insights into maintaining accident-free indus-tries
Visakhapatnam : Focusing on the accident prevention in chemical and pharma industries with sustainable development, a national symposium ‘Souvenir-2024’ is going to be organised on December 30 and 31.
Hosted by Government Institute of Chemical Engineering Visakhapatnam, the symposium will be held in collaboration with The Co University, IIChE and National Safety Council.
Along with academicians from IITs, IIPE, IIChE, AICTE, NITs, universities and industrialists from national and multinational companies and officials from factories, fire services, pollution control board, and la-bour departments will take part in the two-day-long event that commences on December 30 (Monday). The event also includes superannuation of B V Lakshmana Rao, head of chemical engineering section as he served the department of technical education for over 34 years.