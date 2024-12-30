  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

National symposium on industrial safety from today

National symposium on industrial safety from today
x
Highlights

  • The theme is prevention of accidents in chemical and pharma industries with sustainable development
  • Officials from various departments, industrialists to share insights into maintaining accident-free indus-tries

Visakhapatnam : Focusing on the accident prevention in chemical and pharma industries with sustainable development, a national symposium ‘Souvenir-2024’ is going to be organised on December 30 and 31.

Hosted by Government Institute of Chemical Engineering Visakhapatnam, the symposium will be held in collaboration with The Co University, IIChE and National Safety Council.

Along with academicians from IITs, IIPE, IIChE, AICTE, NITs, universities and industrialists from national and multinational companies and officials from factories, fire services, pollution control board, and la-bour departments will take part in the two-day-long event that commences on December 30 (Monday). The event also includes superannuation of B V Lakshmana Rao, head of chemical engineering section as he served the department of technical education for over 34 years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick