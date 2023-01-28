National Vendor Interaction Programme' 23 on Jan 28

Visakhapatnam: RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will be organising the 'National Vendor Interaction Programme-2023 (RINL NVIP-2023) on January 28 at Ukkunagaram township. The national vendor interaction programme will provide a forum for the sellers to interact with the RINL management and is intended to foster long term business relationship between them and the company.

The registered and active vendors of materials management (MM) department of the RINL have been invited to attend the programme. About 250 vendors from various parts of the country are expected to participate in it. Suppliers of refractory material, oils, chemicals, medicines, ferro alloys, imported raw materials, indigenous raw materials, mechanical & electrical items etc., are likely to participate.

CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt, Director (Commercial) DK Mohanty and other directors, senior officers will be available to interact with the vendors.Officials from various government and non-government institutions such as banks, government e marketplace, MSME facilitation office, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), District Industries Centre (DIC), Visakha Autonagar Small Scale Industrialists' Welfare Association (VASSIWA) ,Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) etc., will attend.

Along with other digital presentations, a presentation will be given by the senior officials of MM department about the procurement overview. For the benefit of MSMEs, presentations will also be given by MSME-DFO, Visakhapatnam to create awareness about government initiatives. A large number of local vendors are also expected to attend the programme and they will be benefitted by MSME presentation and interaction with the concerned officials.