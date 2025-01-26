National Voters’ Day celebrated

Ongole : The Prakasam district administration and police department conducted a voter awareness programme, as part of the National Voters’ Day celebrations in Ongole on Saturday, focusing on encouraging citizens to exercise their voting rights.

During the event held at the Collectorate, officials distributed voter information materials and recognized citizens who had registered to vote. The campaign was held with the aim of increasing voter engagement and strengthening the democratic system by promoting active participation. Joint Collector R Gopalakrishna emphasised the importance of voter participation, highlighting the significance of each individual’s vote in the democratic process.

At a programme held at the District Police Office, SP AR Damodar spoke on importance of voting rights in a democracy. He explained that January 25th marks the anniversary of the Election Commission’s establishment in 1950, highlighting that voting is a powerful tool for citizens to shape the national future. He encouraged youngsters aged 18 to be actively registered to participate in democracy.