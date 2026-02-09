NBKR engg college faculty receives Ph D

Nellore: M Subba Reddy, faculty member of Mechanical Engineering Department at NBKR Engineering College, has been awarded with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree by National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli.

He received the doctorate for his research work, ‘Single Point Incremental Forming and Evaluation of Formability, Microstructure and Texture for Duplex Stainless Steel 2205’. The research was carried out under the supervision of Prof Lenin Singaravelu and Prof Satyanarayana.

Subba Reddy said that Duplex stainless steels find extensive applications in marine, aerospace, and biomedical engineering owing to their superior combination of high strength, excellent corrosion resistance, and good biocompatibility. Subba Reddy was congratulated by College Director Dr V Vijayakumar Reddy, R&D Dean Prof CHR Vikram Kumar, Principal Dr M Srinivasulu, Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department Srihari Reddy, and other faculty members