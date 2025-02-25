  • Menu
NDA and YSRCP members clash over governor's speech AP legislative council

Tensions flared in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council during discussions on the motion of thanks for the Governor's speech, resulting in a heated altercation between coalition members and YSRCP representatives.

Tensions flared in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council during discussions on the motion of thanks for the Governor's speech, resulting in a heated altercation between coalition members and YSRCP representatives. Minister Lokesh asserted that agreements had been secured for investments in the state, promising an uptick in employment opportunities through new projects.

However, Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana challenged Lokesh's earlier claim that four lakh jobs would be created. He urged for corrections to be made if there were inaccuracies in the speech, emphasising the importance of clarity in such statements.

As the Council Chairman, Moshe Naruju, sought a copy of the Governor's address, Minister Anita promptly provided him with the document. In response to the criticisms, Lokesh clarified that while job opportunities would not materialise immediately after investments, they are expected to be realised within two to three years once the industries are established.

