Live
- MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X Launched with Enhanced AI, Gaming, and Power Efficiency
- Why AI labs are key to skill development
- iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Price, Launch Date, Features, and Camera Upgrades
- NDA and YSRCP members clash over governor's speech AP legislative council
- Maharashtra-Karnataka Tension Escalates Over Language Dispute Involving NWKRTC Bus
- Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Leaked Renders Reveal Design and Key Features
- Endowments Minister reviews preps for Maha Shivaratri fete at Srisailam
- Indiramma Indlu: Check Your Allotment Status, L1, L2, L3 Categories Explained
- IML: Simmons masterclass helps West Indies Masters crush Australia by 7 wickets
- Advantage Assam: PM Modi hails role of Northeast in building prosperous India
Just In
NDA and YSRCP members clash over governor's speech AP legislative council
Tensions flared in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council during discussions on the motion of thanks for the Governor's speech, resulting in a heated altercation between coalition members and YSRCP representatives.
Tensions flared in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council during discussions on the motion of thanks for the Governor's speech, resulting in a heated altercation between coalition members and YSRCP representatives. Minister Lokesh asserted that agreements had been secured for investments in the state, promising an uptick in employment opportunities through new projects.
However, Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana challenged Lokesh's earlier claim that four lakh jobs would be created. He urged for corrections to be made if there were inaccuracies in the speech, emphasising the importance of clarity in such statements.
As the Council Chairman, Moshe Naruju, sought a copy of the Governor's address, Minister Anita promptly provided him with the document. In response to the criticisms, Lokesh clarified that while job opportunities would not materialise immediately after investments, they are expected to be realised within two to three years once the industries are established.