NDA government failed to fulfill its promises: Penumalli

Tirupati: The NDA government miserably failed in all fronts, leaving the state in a mess, said CPM leader and former MP Penumalli Madhu. Speaking to the CPM leader said the alliance government failed to fulfill its promises made at the time of elections.

He continued the burden on the people increased with the government hiking electricity charges imposing a whooping Rs 22,000 crore burden additionally. While the corruption was rampant at all levels, involving the ministers and party leaders who are not bothered to investigate the problems of the people.

Ironically, the alliance which accused the Jagan government for faulty power purchase agreement imposed a heavy burden on the state continuing the same policy benefitting Adani at the cost of people.

The Ministers and MLAs facing serious corruption charges revealing the failure of the new government. Stating that the purchasing capacity of the people remaining static, he said 70 lakh people in the unauthorized sector were yet to get revised minimum wages. While in other states the workers were paid more as wages. The state is plagued with various problems including increasing prices and lack of employment while the drinking water supply completion of projects education and health also remaining in bad shape, he said.

He said the left, democratic parties decided to organize a nationwide protest on the failures of the center on May 20th.

On the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the centre should take the responsibility to see that the border state gets rid of terrorism for the development of the state and also peaceful living of the people.