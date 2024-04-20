NDA will sweep polls in State, says Balayya

Hindupur (Sri Sathya Sai district) : Nandamuri Balakrishna, film star and sitting Hindupur MLA filed his nomination papers at the tahsildar office before the returning officers here on Friday.

Balakrishna was accompanied by his wife Vasundhara and a couple of local leaders. He filed two sets of papers before the returning officers.

Earlier, the Hindupur MLA along with his wife Vasundhara visited the local Suguru Anjeneyaswamy temple in the town and performed Pooja with Vedic Pundits for nearly an hour.

Speaking on the occasion, Balakrishna thanked the people of his constituency for electing him as MLA twice. He has filed his nomination papers for the third time. He exuded confidence that he would not only win for the third time but also the grand alliance of TDP-JSP-BJP would sweep the polls. He claimed that a pro-NDA wave was prevailing in all the Rayalaseema districts.

Large number of party workers and leaders came in a procession with beating of drums and shouting slogans hailing the leadership of Balakrishna as well as Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.