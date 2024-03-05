Need to increase agri export stressed

Live
APEDA holds awareness programme for agriculture college students
Srikakulam: Agricultural and Processed Food Products Exports Development Authority (APEDA) conducted an awareness drive for the agricultural college students at Government Agricultural College at Naira on trade, commerce and exports on Monday.
The APEDA and Government Agricultural College jointly organized the event under the ‘Yuva Bharath Portal Atma Nirbhar Bharat’. On the occasion, Agricultural College Associate Dean M Bharath Lakshmi, APEDA assistant general manager R P Naidu and assistant director Shiva Kumar explained the background of APEDA, its importance and role in promoting agricultural and horticultural products and place of India and Andhra Pradesh in exporting commercial crop products like chilli, turmeric.
Agricultural College professor for extension wing D Chinnam Naidu appealed to farmers to adopt commercial and business outlook for exporting agricultural products through which farmers will earn more income. They also elaborated that numerous employment and earning opportunities are available in agricultural products processing and exportation areas.