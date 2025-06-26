Need to increase number of P4 Margadarsis: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said many people in society are interested in helping the poor in some way and suggested transforming P4 into a platform for them. He stressed the need to focus more on connecting guides (Margadarshis) with Bangaru families and engaging with potential guides. A dedicated call centre has been set up by the government to monitor the program daily.

He reviewed the implementation of the P4 initiative launched with the goal of achieving zero-poverty at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The review focused on the identification of Margadarsis and the selection of Bangaru (golden) families. Officials explained that out of 19,15,771 Bangaru families identified across the state under the P4 model, 87,395 families have so far been adopted by Margadarsis. The Chief Minister directed officials to establish systems that provide necessary information and guidance to those interested in becoming guides. He emphasised conducting surveys to assess the condition of families before and after their adoption as Bangaru families to evaluate improvements in their living standards. He also called for regular auditing of the programme’s implementation, quarterly reviews, and timely feedback to guides on the impact of P4 through reports. He suggested organizing special programs with industrialists, NRIs, celebrities, and people from elite sections of society to explain the P4 concept and invite them to participate as Margadarsis.

He said he would personally reach out to CEOs, COOs, CFOs, MDs, and chairpersons of the top 100 companies to invite their participation in the programme. He also announced plans to virtually interact with Telugu people living in India and abroad to explain the importance and goals of the program and invite them to become guides.

The Chief Minister shared the idea of appointing NRIs as P4 advisors and encouraging them to serve as guides. He reviewed various logos designed to promote the Zero Poverty and P4 concept and said one logo will be selected soon. He also suggested that March 30, the date when P4 was launched, should be celebrated annually to showcase the achievements of the programme. Finance minister Payyavula Keshav and officials from the finance and planning departments participated.