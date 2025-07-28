NEET counselling awareness meet held

Rajamahendravaram: An awareness seminar on MBBS NEET counselling was held under the aegis of Sasi Educational Institution (Velivennu). Chairman Dr Burugupalli Ravikumar presided over the session and said that the institution has been delivering excellent results by imparting disciplined and structured education under committed management.

He said that Sasi students secured top ranks, including the State 1st, three students in the top 10, and four within the All India top 100. He added that 55% of their students who appeared for NEET had qualified.

Dr VV Subba Rao, Joint Registrar of Telangana Kaloji Health University, attended as the chief guest. He explained the recent changes in the NEET counselling process. He guided students and parents on how to register and choose options on the official website. He advised against using mobile phones or tablets for registration and recommended using a desktop or laptop only. He informed that in AP, 65.62% of seats are allotted to Andhra University (AU) region and 34.38% to Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) region. Students who studied from Class 9 to Intermediate in the respective regions are eligible under the local quota.

Around 800 parents attended the seminar, where doubts and problems related to the NEET counselling process were clarified. Sasi Institutions Rajamahendravaram Director Chitturi Seshubabu, Velivennu Director Dr Manne Venkateswara Rao, and faculty members participated.