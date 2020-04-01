Nellore: 65 from Nellore attended Jamaat meet in Delhi

Nellore: Many devout people from Nellore district have attended the Meet at Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid in New Delhi, which is the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat and around 65 people from Nellore were said to have witnessed the event. Officials say they had shifted available people from the city for quarantine homes.

State Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) confirmed that the spread of corona positive cases has augmented due to people who participated in the Delhi meet. He appealed to the Delhi returnees to visit the nearby hospitals for any test for their safety and also for the sake of others. There is no clarity on how many people have actually attended the meet and how many have now been shifted to the quarantine facilities by the district administration.

Around 65 people from Nellore have taken part in the event and they stayed there on March 13-15. All these people had returned to Nellore after March 18 and 19, official sources say. An official from the police department said that around 90 persons have been shifted to the quarantine wards in the city on Mondayfor participating in the meet. Further, the civic authorities also visited 43, and 47 divisions in the city late on Monday and disinfected the areas deploying large number of sanitation staff. Further, the District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu released a note requesting the Delhi returnees to visit their nearby health facilities.