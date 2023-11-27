Nellore: City Forest will be unveiled very soon: Min Kakani

Nellore: The ‘City Forest’ will be designed with all infrastructure facilities in the interest of nature lovers, who will visit this place, stated Agriculture Minister Kanani Govardhan Reddy. On Sunday, he inspected the ongoing developmental works of the City Forest located at Kothuru village of Nellore rural mandal.

The Minister went around the City Forest by walking, which extended for 3 km, along with the officials and viewed various facilities like playground, open gym, shuttle court, musical fountain, Yoga centre, walking track, view point, open air theatre etc and appreciated the forest department for its initiative in designing it as prestigious one.

Minister Kakani advised the forest officials to ensure for setting up toy train, jipper line, waterfalls, linking with swimming pool and rope way connection should be linked from viewpoint. He said that the department should concentrate over increasing the number of Deers. He noted that establishment of City Forests is inevitable as cities have become ‘Concrete Jungles’ now a days.

Stating that keeping in view of the visiting public during holidays, City Forest has been constructed in 145 acres of land in Kothuru village, Minister Kakani disclosed that City Forest will be inaugurated very soon by Forest Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy and other leaders will be invited.

Vijaya Dairy Chairman K Ranga Reddy, District Forest Officer Chandrasekhar and others were present.