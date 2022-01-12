Nellore: Civic chief expresses ire over staff for poor sanitation

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar expressed anger over staff members for poor sanitation at Haranathapuram and Muthukur Gate areas of 19th division.

He visited some places on Tuesday and said sanitation in the area is not satisfactory and warned them that he doesn't spare such negligence.

He asked the officials to visit all the places in their jurisdiction and keep an eye on those workers who neglect their routine duties. He visited the flyover area at Ramalingapuram junction and asked the officials to prepare plans for shifting drinking water and drainage pipelines from the area. He asked the engineering officials to lay new pipelines if necessary.

Further, he said they were taking steps to clean the Koneru area at the famous Mulasthaneswara Swamy temple located in Mulapet in connection with Vaikuntha Ekadasi on January 13. The Commissioner suggested various measures to manage crowds and the required measures from the civic wing. He asked officials to see that all devotees do not gather at the same place and suggested to the temple staff members to take measures to disburse them as soon as they offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Deputy Mayor Poluboina Roopkumar Yadav, temple chairman L Venkateswara Reddy, Executive Officer Venu, engineering officials of the municipal corporation and others were present.