Nellore KIMS saves 13-year-old boy
Nellore: Doctors of KIMS, Nellore, saved a boy, who was in critical condition after bitten by a scorpion. According to sources, 13-year-old Patti Abhilash from Pamulu Metta village, Tada mandal, Tirupati district, was stung by a scorpion and was in severe pain and fatigue as the venom was spreading throughout his body.
He was admitted to ICU and treated by Cardiologist Dr H Nagaraja Rao, Pediatric Intensivist Dr R Murarjee, Pediatrician Dr Bhargav, HOD-Intensivist Dr V Jagadish and Intensivist B Pallavi.
As the patient's entire body was poisoned, he had fits and cardiac arrest, so CPR was performed and restarted.
The critically ill patient was kept under observation for 48 hours and later shifted to ward. KIMS Executive Director T Girinayudu, Chief Operating Officer Dr S Satish Kumar, Medical Coordinator Dr Sridhar Reddy congratulated the medical team.