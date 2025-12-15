Nellore Mayor Potluri Sravanthi resigns amid political row

Nellore: Mayor Potluri Sravanthi resigned from her post on Sunday after her attempts to retain the mayoral position failed. According to sources, Sravanthi, along with her husband Jayavardhan, went to the Collectorate but returned as the Collector was not available in the chambers. Later in the evening, she sent her resignation through fax at around 7.40 pm, which was accepted by the Collector at about 9.45 pm.

Meanwhile, addressing the media in Nellore, Sravanthi’s husband Jayavardhan launched a scathing attack on Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, alleging that he played a “kingpin role” in forcing his wife to resign. He further claimed that he would reveal details about the alleged accumulation of illegal assets by Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana and asserted that he would continue to fight against the leaders responsible for dislodging Sravanthi from the mayoral post.