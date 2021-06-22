Nellore: Over 1.37 lakh women derive benefit under Cheyutha

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu informed on Tuesday that 1,36,833 eligible women in the district have been benefited under YSR Cheyutha.



He said an assistance of Rs 256.56 crore has been provided to strengthen the self-help groups in the district.

He said the banks would provide a loan of Rs 75,000 to each beneficiary for enhancing their livelihood activity and they can carry out business by running retail shops, dairy, sheep units, and other enterprises to earn revenue. He said the number of beneficiaries has increased by 3,500 during the second year. Collector also said the State government has been extending support to the women self-help groups despite the State facing financial crunch due to the Covid situation. He said the officials from the DRDA, MEPMA and others visited the field areas and recommended eligible people for extending support under the scheme.

He asked any eligible woman who failed to get the support to contact the call centre or submit an application at the nearby Sachivalayam for necessary assistance. He asked the women to utilise the scheme for financial sustainability as the state government is committed to their welfare. MLC Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy was also present. Further, the District Collector directed the health officials to conduct raids on the scanning centres and take stern action against the managements in case they violate guidelines. He reviewed with the medical and health officials at his chamber in the city on Tuesday. He discussed with officials on implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994.

Chakradhar Babu asked the officials to monitor the registered scanning centres conducting regular checks. He instructed the officials to create awareness on preconception and Prenatal Diagnostics in all Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres in the district, arranging flex boards.

He appreciated efforts of the Medical and Health staff for completing the special vaccination drive successfully in the district. Joint Collector (Development) Ganesh Kumar, DM&HO Dr G Rajyalakshmi, GGH Superintendent Dr. Radha Krishna Raju and others were present.