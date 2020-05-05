Nellore: Rural areas permitted to start industrial operations

Nellore: Industries department had revised the lockdown rules for industrial operations in the state categorising various red, orange and green zones as containment and non-containment zones. Joint Director of Industries Department NSRC Maruti Prasad said on Monday that the new zoning-system came into force through the GO 98 released on Sunday.

It may be recalled that Nellore district has been declared as red zone by the Centre. He also said that all industrial operations in rural areas outside the containment zone are now permitted for all activities irrespective of essential or non-essential. They have to follow the guidelines of the Standard Operating Procedures for preventing the COVID-19 set by the Centre like handwashing, use of sanitisers, and physical distance.

But, he said, there are restrictions on the industries in urban areas where permission is for only essentials and pharmaceuticals.

The industrial organisations needn't obtain any permissions from the Government for restarting their operations. But they have to produce online self-declaration before initiating the activities, he added.