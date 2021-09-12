Nellore: Woman keeps body of son for 3 days at home

Nellore: In a weird incident, a mother lived with the body of her 37-year-old son for three days without informing the police or anyone at Fathekhanpeta in Nellore city.

The incident came to light on Thursday after the neighbours alerted the police when they noticed a foul smell coming out of the house.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the decomposed body to the Government General Hospital in the city. Police suspect that the mother of the deceased is a mentally unstable woman when they started grilling her about the reasons for the death.

Chinna Bazar Circle Inspector M Madhu Babu said the deceased has been identified as Ch Venkata Rajesh and his mother as Ch Vijayalakshmi.

Rajesh's father died a few years back and he is staying with his mother after applying for divorce from his wife three years of marriage. His elder brother is living elsewhere with his family and the couple applied for divorce and the process is under progress.

A postgraduate in Agriculture Science, Rajesh is unemployed now. On September 5 night, he told his mother not to wake him the next day morning as he is tired and wanted to sleep if possible. After waiting up to 4 pm, Vijayalakshmi tried to wake him up, but in vain. She hadn't alerted her elder son or neighbours till September 8.

Police entered only after the residents of locality informed them about the foul smell from the house. Investigation Officer A Saidulu suspects that Rajesh was in depression because of a strained relationship with his wife and lack of employment.

There were no injuries on the body of Rajesh, Saidulu said they were waiting for a post-mortem report to ascertain whether it is a natural death or suicide. They registered a case and were investigating.