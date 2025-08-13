New cancer survey from Sept: Health minister

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav announced a new cancer survey to be conducted across the state starting from September. The minister made the statement after the inauguration of the second and third floors of the Mother & Child Health Centre at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that the new NCD 3 (Non-Communicable Diseases) survey will focus on early detection of cancers like breast cancer and cervical cancer. He mentioned that renowned oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu is providing valuable advice and guidance for the prevention of these cancers.

The minister said that the coalition government’s efforts to strengthen the healthcare sector are now yielding positive results. He pointed out that the number of OP (Outpatient) counters at the Rajahmundry hospital has been increased from four to 22, and new wheelchairs have been provided. The maintenance of restrooms has also been improved.

The minister stated that the newly inaugurated two-story block, built with a special grant of Rs11 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), will significantly enhance medical services, especially for children. The second floor includes a PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit), a NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), Step Down HDU sections, and two 25-bed wards. The third floor houses two Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU 1 and SNCU 2), a mothers’ ward, an ENT centre, and a dermatology centre. The children’s ward has 75 beds, while the mothers’ ward has 25 beds.

He added that the new facility is on par with corporate hospitals, featuring centralised air conditioning and advanced equipment installed at a cost of Rs 1 crore. The hospital now has the capability to provide retinopathy treatment for children with vision problems.

The minister also shared the government’s goals to reduce the MMR (Maternal Mortality Rate) from 45 to 5 and the IMR (Infant Mortality Rate) from 23 to 2.

Efforts are also being made to develop medical colleges, with Rs352 crore sanctioned for colleges in Paderu, Piduguralla, and Machilipatnam. He emphasised that Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) are also being strengthened. The minister acknowledged a shortage of doctors, with 59% of posts vacant in super-specialty departments, and said that measures are being taken to address this issue.

During his visit, the minister interacted with patients and doctors to understand their problems and needs. He also noticed cracks on the roof of the hospital building and ordered officials to fix them immediately.

MLC Somu Veerraju, MLAs Bathula Balarama Krishna (Rajanagaram), Adireddy Srinivas (Rajahmundry City), RUDA Chairman Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary, Director of Medical Education Dr Venkatesh, Hospital Superintendent Dr G Rajasekhar Kennedy, and Government Medical College Principal Dr B Sowbhagya Lakshmi participated in this programme.