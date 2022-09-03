New deadline set for RC Road RuB inauguration

Tirupati: After the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has missed its own deadline once again in completing the works of the much-needed Road under Bridge works at the crucial RC Road – Nethaji street in the close vicinity of the railway station, it has now come up with a fresh date for finally allowing the vehicular traffic through it.

Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali inspected the bridge works along with Corporator Narasimhachari, superintending engineer T Mohan and engineer Chandrasekhar on Friday and said that the pending works are being completed to ensure its opening on September 15. It may be recalled that with the apathy of public representatives and Corporation officials, the bridge works were abnormally delayed causing severe hardships for the residents and the traders.

Though the foundation stone was laid on November 23, 2020 saying that it will be completed within six months so far 21 months have been completed, but some works are still pending. Since January 2022, the deadlines for the completion of works were changed several times and only after the traders, who were facing the brunt of delay came on to the streets and held a rally, the local MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Corporation officials moved swiftly. Yet, the works could not be completed on the expected lines.

Though the Commissioner has said that it will be completed by August 31 it did not happen. Now, she has announced September 15 as the date for inauguration of the bridge.

If this is done, the people as well as traders will heave a sigh of relief.