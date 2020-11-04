New districts: Vizianagaram Collector M Hari Jawaharlal forms four panels

Vizianagaram: The district administration has formed four committees as per the instructions given by the government to re-organise the districts in the State.

The AP government is going to form new districts by re-organising the existing districts. So, all the district administrations are instructed by the government to form committees to study, and to find out various criteria to form new districts.

Collector M.Hari Jawaharlal has formed four sub-committees to study on various issues in forming of new districts. The committees would find out the new borders of the districts and infrastructure like buildings, vehicles, staff, furniture and other financial requirement.

Joint Collectors GC Kishore Kumar and R.Mahesh Kumar would be the heads for two committees and District Revenue Officer M.Ganapathi Rao has been appointed for another committee.

Additional SP would lead the committee which would study law and order, education power distribution and roads and buildings issues. All these committees would start their work by conducting meetings between November 5 and 7.

The committees would secure all details and provide the information to the State committee, The Collector asked the committed to provide comprehensive reports.