Paderu (ASR District): Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar announced that new ration cards will be made available across the state starting August 25. He convened a review meeting with Civil Supplies and other department officials at the Collectorate in Paderu on Monday.

The minister confirmed that 1.46 crore new smart ration cards will be distributed statewide. He noted that the coalition government has initiated numerous reforms in the Civil Supplies department, aiming to provide better services to the public under the new system. Andhra Pradesh has achieved the top position in India by completing 96.4% of e-KYC, demonstrating its commitment to efficient service delivery.

He also mentioned that 1400 towers are currently operational for improved connectivity, with more to be added soon.

The minister stressed the importance of extensive field visits by officials to understand ground realities and gather feedback from tribal communities at weekly shandies regarding the Deepam scheme and the delivery of essential commodities.

He stated that he, along with officials and public representatives, conducted field inspections on Monday to assess the actual situation and the efficiency of ration supply. He said that doorstep delivery of essential commodities to the elderly is successful and expressed satisfaction that people appreciate the flexibility of collecting provisions from fair price shops between the 1st and 15th of the month.

Manohar strictly cautioned against any irregularities in the delivery of Deepam scheme gas cylinders. He also added that forest produce cultivated by tribal communities would be made available at 29,000 FP shops.

District collector AS Dinesh Kumar and joint collector Dr MJ Abhishek Gowda provided detailed information on mandal-wise fair price shops and essential commodity distribution in the district, along with an e-KYC status presentation.

Civil Supplies Commissioner Saurabh Gaur stressed the mandatory e-KYC for LPG connections, noting that only 25% of the process has been completed in the district, and directed officials to expedite it.

GCC Managing Director Kalpana Kumari, Paderu Sub-Collector Sourya Man Patel, Assistant Collector Sahith, Rampachodavaram and Chintoor ITDA Project Officers Katta Simhachalam and Apoorva Bharat, Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector Kalpa Sri, ICDS Project Officer Jhansi Ram, and District Education Officer P Brahmaji and others participated.