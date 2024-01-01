New Year Celebrations held at Anantapur Collectorate

The New Year celebrations in the revenue building of Anantapur Collectorate were held with grandeur on Monday. District Collector M. Gautami and her husband M. Rohit, along with other officials, cut the cake to mark the occasion. They were greeted by DRO Gayathri Devi, Collectorate staff, district officials from various departments, mandal level officials, public representatives, and a large number of people who presented flowers, fruits, and bouquets to the District Collector, wishing them a happy New Year. The District Collector expressed gratitude to the officers, staff, public representatives, and leaders and extended her wishes for a Happy New Year.

During her address, the District Collector expressed her wishes for a Happy New Year to the people of the district. She emphasized the district administration's commitment to bringing government welfare schemes closer to the people. The focus for the new year will be on the smooth implementation of schemes such as YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Asara, YSR Cheyuta, YSR Arogya Suraksha, Audham Andhra, and other government programs. The district administration aims to lead the district on the path of development in the coming year.

Several officials and representatives from various departments, including CPO Ashok Kumar Reddy, RDOs Grandhi Venkatesh and Rani Sushmita, C. Srinivasulureddy, CWC Chairperson Meda Ramalakshmi, DPO Prabhakar Rao, District Industries Center General Manager Nagaraja Rao, I.&PR DIPRO P. Guruswamy Shetty, BC Corporation, and many others, were present at the event. The participation also included representatives from the Agriculture Department, PR, LDM, DEO, District Tourism Officer, DRDA and Housing PD, Social Welfare, MEPMA PD, ICDS PD, Disabled Welfare Department, Collectorate AO, Collectorate Superintendent, and various other departments.

The event was attended by public representatives, leaders of various associations, and members from different organizations, making it a grand celebration.