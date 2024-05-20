Gujarat ATS arrests four ISIS terrorists planning 'suicide attack' from Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad: Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four suspected ISIS terrorists from the Ahmedabad airport after receiving a tip-off two weeks back.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, ATS officials said the four terrorists -- identified as Abdul Mohammad Rashdin, Nufer Mohammad Afran, Mohd Farish Mohammed, and Ahmed Mohammed Nusharath -- are all Sri Lankan nationals and active members of ISIS.

They arrived in Ahmedabad from Chennai. The ATS was actively monitoring certain key points, such as railway stations, airports, and bus stations to intercept the suspects.

DGP Vikas Sahay told the media that the terrorists were detained at the airport after their identities were confirmed.

The ATS recovered an ISIS flag, Indian and Sri Lankan currency notes, and two mobile phones from the suspects' possession.

Additionally, three pistols made in Pakistan along with 20 cartridges were found in the Nana Chiloda area during the investigation.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the terrorists were planning a suicide attack targeting BJP and RSS leaders.

They had been in contact with a Pakistan-based handler named Abu, who provided them with 4 lakh Sri Lankan rupees. The suspects were also communicating with the ISIS leaders through Proton Mail, an end-to-end encrypted email service.

The DGP said an interpreter has been brought in to assist with the interrogation, as the suspects spoke only Tamil.

The probe will now focus on determining whether the terrorists had local support and where they had planned to stay in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat ATS's measures and coordination with the central agencies were crucial in preventing a major terrorist attack, the officer said.