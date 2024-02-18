Newly appointed Tadepalligudem DSP meets Kottu Satyanarayana

Live
DSR VSN Murthy, the newly appointed Tadepalligudem DSP, met with Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana at the local camp office on Saturday.
DSR VSN Murthy, the newly appointed Tadepalligudem DSP, met with Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana at the local camp office on Saturday. Murthy was transferred to this position as part of recent changes, replacing Sarath Rajkumar.
Following the transfer, Murthy officially assumed his new role on Saturday. During their meeting, Minister Kottu graciously welcomed Murthy and presented him with a bouquet. Minister Kottu encouraged DSP Murthy to maintain peace and security with a firm and unwavering approach, assuring him of full support in his efforts.
