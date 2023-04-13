"The Centre was not moving forward on the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant" - Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste
Highlights
Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste on Thursday said Centre was not moving forward on privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. It first...
Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste on Thursday said Centre was not moving forward on privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. It first wants to strengthen RINL (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam). He said the government will try to ensure that the plant health is restored. He felt TRS attempt to participate in bid as a drama.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS