Nigar Sultana appointed as Cong distRICT chief

Madanapalle: Nigar Sultana, Annamayya district Congress women wing president, remembered her family’s association with Congress that spans over 80 years. Speaking at a media conference here on Wednesday f ollowing her appointment, Nigar thanked Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, YS Sharmila Reddy, and other leaders for their trust.

Highlighting her political lineage, she recalled her grandfather Mogul Saifullah Baig’s contributions as a three-time MLA from Pileru and his role as Chairman of Rayalaseema Planning and Development Committee. Committed to continuing his legacy, Nigar Sultana pledged to work tirelessly to revive party’s past glory in the region and lead with dedication as the Women President of Annamayya district.