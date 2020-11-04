Nimmagadda Ramesh files affidavit in AP High Court, says ready for Local body elections

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar gave a twist to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on the conduction of local body elections. An additional counter affidavit was filed in the High Court stating that they were ready to conduct the election. Details of the recent All Party Conference were also mentioned in the affidavit. The SEC said in its counter affidavit that the all-party meeting had reached a consensus on the cancellation of elections in areas where violent incidents had taken place in the local body elections held on the basis of the election schedule given in March.

The High Court recently heard petitions filed in the past seeking the conduct of local body elections. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar filed an additional affidavit in the High Court after giving notices to SEC. He asked the SEC to provide the necessary resources and increase security for the Election Commission. He mentioned that coronavirus cases are declining and the elections are being held in Bihar and municipal elections will in Telangana.

Nimmagadda further mentioned in the affidavit that the number of coronavirus cases in the state was higher in the past. At present, the number of cases has come down. He said that he has discussed the election issue with the Chief Secretary of Government. The SEC clarified that at present, the commission hopes to take appropriate precautions and give a phased schedule.

On the other hand, he also alleged that the CM, speaker and several ministers had acted mercilessly against the Election Commissioner for postponing the elections due to coronavirus and registered CID case seizing the key equipment. He also opined that there is a shortage of ballot boxes in the state and said that despite the possibility of getting ballot boxes from other states, those efforts have not yielded results. He said schedules would be released for the conduct of elections at various stages based on the ballot boxes.