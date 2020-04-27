Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar files reply petition in Andhra High Court over his removal as SEC

The former state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who approached the High Court on his dismissal as AP SEC, has recently filed a reply petition in this regard. He addressed several issues in this petition. He had filed two petitions on the contents of the 17-page affidavit filed by the government. The petition stated that the ordinance was unilaterally passed on February 20 over shortening of the election schedule.

He argued that despite the tenure of EC has been reduced; it does not apply to the person who is in office. He alleged that the decisions in the name of the ordinance are in favour of the ruling party. In the petition, he asserted that 79 per cent of MPTCs and 76 per cent of ZPTCs were elected unanimously, which is the resemblance of the election being not conducted in a fair manner. The petition stated that the decision of the state election commissioner need not be addressed to the secretary of the Election Commission.

He explained that the duties of the secretary were limited to assisting the commissioner in day-to-day tasks and reiterated that the decision to postpone the election was to be taken in private. "The judicial branch of the Election Commission said in the petition that it was signed after the election deferred notification draft was made; media conference held to announce the postponement of the election," Ramesh said.

He said that the election commissioner has the power to adjourn the elections with his discretionary authority. Ramesh Kumar, in his reply petition, said that the decisions of the Election Commissioner need not be discussed with the employees of the Election Commission.