Nimmagadda Ramesh removes SEC Secretary Vani Mohan from duties, writes to chief secretary

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner took another sensational decision the day after the state election commission fired Joint Director (JD), GV Sai Prasad, on charges of disrupting the Election Commission's activities as planned and trying to obstruct the panchayat elections. AP Election Commission Secretary Vani Mohan has also been sacked by SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. He wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Adityanath Das stating that Vani Mohan's services were not required in the Commission's office to this extent. Vani Mohan was relieved from the commissioner's office.

In the wake of the panchayat elections, the SEC has asked Vani Mohan and other employees working in the office to be available without leave from the 9th of this month. However, Sai Prasad, who is the Joint Director in the Commissioner's office sent a letter stating that he was going on leave for 30 days and that he was influencing other employees to go on leave as well.

State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said Sai Prasad was being removed from the commission using his powers under Article 243K Red with 324. He made it clear that he is entitled not to perform duties in other government services either directly or indirectly. However, it is noteworthy that the SEC has recently decided to relieve Vani Mohan as well