NMC Commissioner transferred

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner Mallavarapu Surya Teja on Wednesday unexpectedly transferred, even before he completes one year of tenure.

He was deployed as Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) at Vijayawada.

Surya Teja assumed charge as NMC Commissioner on July 24, 2024. He secured good name from public for his credibility in pursuing various departments, especially maintaining sanitation in the city.

However, his transfer was reportedly because of the pressure by the ruling party leaders, due to a few controversial decisions over some issues taken by Surya Teja, including demolition of a Rs 2 crore worth building at Balaji Nagar.