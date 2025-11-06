NMMS study material released

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Wednesday released specially compiled books for students preparing for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination. Study material, prepared by Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) and United Teachers’ Federation (UTF), was praised by the Collector for its quality and usefulness to government school students. The Collector stated that the NMMS scheme provides a significant opportunity for meritorious students from economically weaker sections studying in Class 8 in government schools. He noted, students, who qualify in NMMS exam, are eligible to receive a scholarship of Rs 12,000 per year for four years, funded by the Central government.

He appreciated JVV and UTF for distributing books free of cost and for their efforts to strengthen academic support for students. He urged eligible students to make full use of the material and aim for success in the examination. DEO B Kishtappa, SSA APC Dr P Devaraj, UTF State secretary Shetti P Jayachandra Reddy, JVV State secretary Dr YM Adisheshu, JVV district secretary Lakshmi Narayana, UTF district secretary Shivakumar, and others attended the programme held at the Collector’s chamber.