Live
- Guntur boys lift overall championship
- Guv conferred honorary doctorate
- City bizz school invited for global paper presentation
- BJP protests to protect the sanctity of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple
- Four Ways Indian Traders Can Benefit After the U.S. 50% Tariff Episode
- SIO condemns CM Revanth’s remarks, demands apology
- BJP MLA accuses CM of insulting India’s secular fabric
- Telangana govt reconstitutes State Council for Clinical Establishments
- Four, including minor, held for brutal murder
- Karthika Pournami rush at Durga temple
NMMS study material released
Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Wednesday released specially compiled books for students preparing for National Means-cum-Merit...
Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Wednesday released specially compiled books for students preparing for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination. Study material, prepared by Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) and United Teachers’ Federation (UTF), was praised by the Collector for its quality and usefulness to government school students. The Collector stated that the NMMS scheme provides a significant opportunity for meritorious students from economically weaker sections studying in Class 8 in government schools. He noted, students, who qualify in NMMS exam, are eligible to receive a scholarship of Rs 12,000 per year for four years, funded by the Central government.
He appreciated JVV and UTF for distributing books free of cost and for their efforts to strengthen academic support for students. He urged eligible students to make full use of the material and aim for success in the examination. DEO B Kishtappa, SSA APC Dr P Devaraj, UTF State secretary Shetti P Jayachandra Reddy, JVV State secretary Dr YM Adisheshu, JVV district secretary Lakshmi Narayana, UTF district secretary Shivakumar, and others attended the programme held at the Collector’s chamber.