Two held with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in major drug bust in Delhi

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police's Outer North District has arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered 304 grams of fine-quality heroin, valued at around Rs 1.50 crore in the international market, officials said on Wednesday.

The seized contraband falls under the "commercial quantity" category under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to police, the arrests were made on December 21 following a specific tip-off about the movement of drug traffickers in the Narela area.

Acting swiftly on the information, a special raiding team was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Gaurav Choudhary, in-charge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, and under the guidance of ACP Dinesh Kumar.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of DCP Outer North District Hareshwar Swami, IPS, and overall leadership of Joint Commissioner of Police, Northern Range, Vijay Singh, IPS.

"On conducting the search of their Vehicle (Shine Motorcycle bearing no. DL 5S CX 4), 304 grams of fine quality of Heroin (Commercial quantity) was recovered," the police said in its press note.

The two accused have been identified as Taslim (23), a resident of New Seemapuri, and Salman Ansari (29), also a resident of New Seemapuri.

Taslim is a driver by profession and is reportedly a drug addict who has been involved in supplying narcotics for a considerable period. Salman Ansari, a tailor by profession, is a repeat offender and has previously been booked under the NDPS Act, police said.

Following the recovery, a case was registered at Police Station Narela under FIR No. 867/25 dated December 21, 2025, under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act. Both accused were arrested on the spot, and the motorcycle used for transporting the contraband was also seized.

"Both accused persons are currently in custody, and further investigation of the case is going on to dismantle the "backward and forward" linkages of this supply chain to identify the kingpins and distributors involved in this syndicate," said DCP Hareshwar Swami.