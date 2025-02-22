No bird flu cases in Vizianagaram: Officials

Vizianagaram: The animal husbandry department organised awareness programmes for poultry farmers as well as public as the people are in a panic mode on bird flu. Speaking at the programme, Dr Y V Ramana, joint director of animal husbandry, said that there are no bird flu cases in this district. He said that the poultry forms have been advised to take precautionary measures and as of now, there is no need to worry about the pandemic.

“The public can consume eggs and chicken without fear. We are planning to organise a chicken and eggs mela in the district with the National Egg Coordination Committee to clear doubts and fears among people on the bird flu. We will prepare several dishes with eggs and chicken and supply delicious food items to consumers,” he said.

Dr Ramana advised the poultry farm owners to consult the nearest animal husbandry officers if they have any doubts on this issue. Deputy director Dr G Mahalakshmi, assistant director Dr M B V Prasad and Dr K Venumadhav attended the programme.