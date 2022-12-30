No closure of Tirumala temple for 6 months, clarifies chief priest

Tirumala: One of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopala Deekshithulu denied the rumours over the closure of the hill shrine for six months, as propagated in a few media platforms citing the reason of Ananda Nilayam gold plating works and affirmed that the darshan of Mula Virat would remain as usual.

Explaining the factual position on the work, Deekshithulu said that TTD board had decided to take up gold plating works of Ananda Nilayam Gopuram (dome covering the sanctum sanctorum) from March 1 in 2023 and will be completed within six months.

He said a week ahead of the commencement of the gold plating works, Balalayam will be set up by a temporary (Daru) idol following the age-old temple practice. During the six months period, the darshan of Mula Virat (presiding deity Lord Venkateswara) by the devotees will go on but the Arjitha Sevas being conducted daily from the pre-dawn Suprabatham to Ekantha Seva observed just before the closure of the temple in the night will be held in Ekantham, as per Agama traditions, he explained.

The Arjitha Sevas like Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam etc which are performed for the Utsava idols of Sri Malayappa Swami and His consorts Sridevi and Sri Bhudevi will be continued, he averred.

As per the Tirumala temple records, he said the gold plating work was last done in 1957-58 and Balalayam was set up in 2018 during which Srivari Mula Murti Darshan and Arjitha Sevas for Utsava idols were performed without any break. In this background of such perusal of Agama practices by the temple administration, the TTD appealed to devotees not to believe and trust in such false publicity over closure of Srivari darshan for six months, scotching the rumours going round on the closure of darshan.