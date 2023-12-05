No untoward incidents in Chittoor: Collector Shan Mohan

Chittoor: rainfall of 1,158 mm has been recorded in the district during the last 48 hours. The western parts of the district had witnessed incessant rains and moderate rain was recorded in all the 33 mandals in the district. No untoward incident has been reported in the district due to the cyclone. District Collector S Shan Mohan instructed the officials to set up cyclone control centres at Chittoor Collectorate, Palamaner, Nagari, Punganur and Kuppam revenue divisional offices.

Speaking to reporters at the Collectorate here on Monday, the Collector informed that without waiting for the orders from higher authorities, they have commenced cyclone relief operations immediately. He said that they are taking all steps to prevent damage in all aspects due to the cyclone and to prevent inundation of low-lying areas with rainwater. There is possibility of major damage to thatched houses, uprooting of trees and water logging on roads, the Collector added.