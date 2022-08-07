North coastal Andhra to receive very heavy rains today amid low pressure

Amaravati Meteorological Center said Surface Trough is continuing in the surrounding areas of Northwest Bay of Bengal due to which, a low pressure was formed in the same region on Saturday evening. She said that it will strengthen by Monday and move westward.



As a result of this, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at one or two places in the north coastal Andhra on Sunday along with gusty winds blowing at a speed of 45 to 55 kilometers per hour along the coast. It has been revealed that light to moderate rains will occur in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.



The Meteorological Center has warned fishermen not to go fishing in the sea as strong winds of 45 to 55 and sometimes 65 kilometers per hour are blowing along the north coast due to the strong monsoon current in the Bay of Bengal. Also, as the monsoon is active, rains occurred in Rayalaseema on Saturday.



On Saturday, the highest rainfall was recorded in Seethampeta of Parvathipuram Manyam district with 12 cm, 11 cm in Penuganchiprolu of NTR district and 93 cm in Subbulu of Alluri Seetharamaraju district. NTR, Anacapalli, Kakinada, Vizianagaram, Palanadu, Eluru and East Godavari districts received rains.