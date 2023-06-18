Live
Not against govt. have faith in CM: AP employees JAC leader
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Employees JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu clarified that Amaravati Joint Action Committee is not against the state government and stated that they have faith in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Speaking to the media on Sunday, Bopparaju Venkateshwarlu told the media on Sunday that CM Jagan promised to solve the problems of the employees and opined government and employees are not separate.
Stating that there has been no regularisation of contract employees for the last 30 years, he said that CM Jagan has regularised fulfilling his poll promise.
The JAC leader also welcomed the state government's new GPS and asserted that it is similar to that of the old pension system.
