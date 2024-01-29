Noted contractor Lakshmipati joins JSP

Mangalagiri: Noted contractor Kayagurala Lakshmipati joined the Jana Sena Party at the party headquarters here in the presence of the party supremo Pawan Kalyan on Monday. The contractor hails from Anantapur district.

Welcoming Lakshmipati into the party, Pawan asked him to work for the development of the party in Anantapur urban constituency and strive for the victory of the party candidate there.

Along with Lakshmipati, Ambarapu Vennela Krishna and G Madhusudan also joined the party. Anantapur district leaders Gunda Murali Krishna and Kasetti Sanjiva Rayudu were also present.

Meanwhile, retired headmaster P Venkata Ramana from Ramapuram in Peeleru Assembly constituency in erstwhile Chittoor district met Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan at the party headquarters here on Monday and offered a donation of one month’s pension amount of Rs, 61,116 towards the party fund.

However, Pawan Kalyan politely rejected the donation and complimented him for his generosity.

Pawan later enquired about the family details of the retired headmaster from the latter. Finally, the Jana Sena chief accepted a donation of Rs 10 from the headmaster.