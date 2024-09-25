Now, Srikalahasti temple in spotlight over ghee quality

Srikalahasti: After the reports of NDDB CALF lab revealing adulteration cow ghee used in the preparation of Srivari laddu have shocked everyone leading to the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the whole episode, it has raised concerns about the quality of offerings in major temples across the state. Among them, the Srikalahasteeswara temple, a prominent Shaivite shrine, finds itself in the spotlight for the questionable quality of its prasadam.

The temple has been sourcing ghee from two companies for years, but devotees have long complained about the lack of ghee fragrance in the laddus, raising suspicions about its authenticity. It was learnt that the staff working in the Devasthanam have observed that the ghee solidifies even during the summer months which raised further questions about its quality particularly in the wake of the Tirumala episode.

Now, after the endowments department ordered inspections of ghee and other ingredients in all the temples in the state, the officials have been reviewing the situation. Till the previous government assumed charge in 2019, the temple authorities used to get the required quantity of ghee from established brands like Vijaya and Nandini. However, during the last five years, they have been getting Vaishnavi and Tirumala brands of ghee which is a major shift in the policy.

It was learnt that these two dairies have supplied ghee from April 1 to July 31, 2023 at Rs 497 per kg. Since August 1, 2023, Vaishnavi ghee has been supplied at Rs.569 per kg. Yet, these suppliers are being continued by the Devasthanam.

The devasthanam requires around eight tons of ghee every month for preparation of prasadams and meals at the temple besides using it for homams and other purposes, with usage peaking during major festivals like Maha Shivaratri.

After the state government changed, MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy expressed dissatisfaction with the quality and standards, pointing out that there were no measures in place to ensure the authenticity of the ingredients. Yet, the concerns about the quality of prasadam are still galore. There was a view that in the absence of any mechanism to inspect various ingredients, the suppliers dared to supply substandard products.

However, MLA Sudheer Reddy echoed these concerns, stating that adulterated ghee had been supplied from a fake company using the name of Vaishnavi Dairy under previous administrations. He claimed that after he became an MLA, the ghee was sourced from the genuine Vaishnavi Dairy and vowed that future supplies would be inspected by a vigilance committee.