NTPC Simhadri celebrates ‘28th Raising Day’

Visakhapatnam: From its humble beginnings, NTPC Simhadri scaled remarkable heights, achieving milestones such as 100 per cent ash utilisation, consistent operational excellence, and contributions that extend far beyond power generation, said executive director and head of project, NTPC Simhadri Sameer Sharma.

At the commemoration of NTPC Simhadri’s 28th Raising Day, Sharma elaborated about the first coastal-based power plant’s journey since its establishment in 1997.

He congratulated the employees for their continued efforts, lauded the station’s performance in FY 2024–25, and called for collective dedication to achieve the milestones set for the current fiscal year.

The celebration included distribution of prizes to winners who took part in recent campaigns and competitions, including Swachhata Pakhwada, World Environment Day and International Yoga Day.

The occasion was marked by a flag-hoisting ceremony in the presence of senior officials of the organisation.