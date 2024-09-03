NTR Donates Rs. 50 lakh each to AP, Telangana flood victims

In a display of compassion and social responsibility, actor NTR has stepped forward to aid those affected by the recent floods in the two Telugu states. The actor, renowned for his initiatives to support people in need, announced a generous contribution of Rs. 1 crore to assist in relief efforts.

Taking to social media, NTR expressed his heartfelt concern for the victims of the devastating floods caused by heavy rainfall. "I am deeply moved by the recent floods caused by heavy rains in two Telugu states. I pray to God that all Telugu people recover from this calamity as soon as possible," he stated.

As part of his commitment to support the ongoing relief measures, NTR declared a donation of Rs. 50 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. His selfless act aims to bolster the efforts of the respective state governments in providing aid and assistance to those impacted by this natural disaster.

NTR’s initiative has been met with appreciation, highlighting the importance of solidarity and community support during challenging times.





On the other hand, the Tollywood hero Viswaksen also donated Rs. 5 lakh to Andhra Pradesh flood victims.