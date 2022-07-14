NTR Health University's Graduation Ceremony to be held tomorrow in Vijayawada

Vice Chancellor of NTR Health University Dr. Shyam Prasad said that the 24th and 25th annual graduation ceremonies of Dr. NTR Health University, Vijayawada will be held tomorrow (Friday). It has been revealed that AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will preside over these celebrations virtually. Dr. G. Subrahmanyam, the former vice-chancellor of SVIMs, who has rendered outstanding services in the field of cardiac research and medicine, said that an honorary doctorate will be awarded by NTR Health University.



It has been explained that 58 gold medals, 21 silver medals and cash awards will be given to 23 out of 67 medical students in the 24th annual graduation ceremony held for the year 2018. In the 25th annual graduation ceremony organized for the year 2019, out of 60 medical students, 55 will be given gold medals, 18 will be given silver medals and 24 will be given cash prizes.

It has been explained that degrees will be given to five people who have completed PhD (doctorate) course and 10 people who have completed PG degree/diploma.