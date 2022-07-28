NTR Trust to extend help to flood-affected people in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravathi: The managing trustee of the NTR Trust, Nara Bhuvaneswari said here on Wednesday that assistance will be extended from the trust to the flood-affected in the state. The main aim of the organisation is to stand by those who are in distress, she said.

She stated that food, drinking water, medicines and other essentials will be supplied to the flood victims. The stocks were already transported to these areas and the supply process had been taken up with the help of the NTR Trust staff members.

The managing trustee and Trust chief executive officer Rajendra Prasad already reviewed the assistance being extended to the flood-hit.

The trust is aiming at ensuing that no single person should suffer from hunger and thus essentials, including milk, medicines and other essentials were supplied to over 8,000 families in the both combined Godavari districts and other areas, she said.

With the same spirit, necessary items will be supplied to the people in other areas too, she said adding that the NTR Trust always stands by those who are in distress, particularly during the natural calamities.