NTR’s birth anniversary celebrated at Anantapur collectorate

Anantapur: Asper the directives of the State Government, the birth anniversary celebrations of the former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and Padma Shri awardee, the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, were held on Wednesday at the Revenue Bhavan in the Anantapur Collectorate.

District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V participated in the event, along with Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, DRO A Malola, District Tourism Officer Jayakumar Babu, and various district-level officials from multiple departments. Several public representatives also took part in paying tributes to the iconic leader.