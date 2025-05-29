Live
- India will treat terrorism and its promoters alike, says JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha in Indonesia
- CBI arrests junior passport assistant, agent for taking bribe in Mumbai
- Hyderabad IT Startup Appoints Dog as Chief Happiness Officer to Reduce Workplace Stress
- India will treat terrorism and its promoters alike, says JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha in Indonesia
- Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for May 29, 2025 Released
- Teenage Girl Killed In Home Invasion Attack In Tamil Nadu's Ranipet District
- Police Yogandhra programme held in Vijayawada
- Medical Professional's Criminal Network Expands Beyond Evidence Tampering
- Kavita takes dig at KTR questioning celebrations in US
- IPL 2025 Playoffs Begin: Punjab Kings Face RCB in Qualifier-1, Chance for New Champion
NTR’s birth anniversary celebrated at Anantapur collectorate
Highlights
Asper the directives of the State Government, the birth anniversary celebrations of the former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh
Anantapur: Asper the directives of the State Government, the birth anniversary celebrations of the former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and Padma Shri awardee, the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, were held on Wednesday at the Revenue Bhavan in the Anantapur Collectorate.
District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V participated in the event, along with Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, DRO A Malola, District Tourism Officer Jayakumar Babu, and various district-level officials from multiple departments. Several public representatives also took part in paying tributes to the iconic leader.
Next Story