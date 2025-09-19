NTRUHS finalises sports calendar

Vijayawada: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) on Thursday conducted a meeting of Physical Directors from all affiliated medical colleges to finalise the Sports Calendar for 2025–26. The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar and attended by Registrar Dr V Radhika Reddy.

NTRUHS Sports Board Secretary Dr E Thrimurthy proposed participation in 26 men’s and women’s events at South Zone and All India Inter-University tournaments, along with venues to host university-level sports events. The proposals were unanimously approved by the Physical Directors.

Announcing the highlights, Dr Chandrasekhar said NTRUHS would host the South Zone Inter-University Badminton (Women) Tournament in January 2026, allotted by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi. On this occasion, Physical Directors felicitated the Vice-Chancellor for his encouragement of sports activities.

As part of the 2025–26 calendar, the following events were finalised. Dr NTRUHS Games Meet (Men): Narayana Medical College, Nellore; Games Meet (Women): NRI Institute of Medical Sciences, Visakhapatnam; Cricket (Men): Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati / GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry; Athletics (Men & Women): Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada; Ayush & Physiotherapy Games Meet (Men & Women): Maharaja Institute of Homoeopathic Sciences, Vizianagaram; Nursing Games Meet (Women): Narayana College of Nursing, Nellore; PG Cricket (Men): GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry, and PG Games & Sports Meet (Men & Women): Dr Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinnavutapalli.